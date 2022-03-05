Opposition enters in blind alley: Usman Dar

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Saturday said that the opposition is totally confused on the matter of no confidence motion and it entered in blind alley.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition's situation was merciful because it baldly confused on no confidence motion against the government.

The SAPM said the opposition has no capacity for toppling the government but they are making toll claims.

He said the opposition should postpone the protest for March 23rd, adding many international dignitaries from different countries have been invited to attend the parade ceremony.

Dar said that the enemies of the country does not want to see Pakistan as developed and they could take benefits from the situation.

Replying to a question, he said Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was doing his job tremendously and he was one of the best chief minister as well.

He said the international cricket has restored in the country with the arrival of Australian cricket team in Pakistan.

