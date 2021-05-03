Opposition escaping from electoral reforms: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said the government was inviting to opposition for bringing electoral reforms but they were escaping from the matter.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all the political parties should sit-together for electoral reforms to make the system transparent and every political party should play its due role in the parliament for the purpose.

Replying to a question, he said the present government wanted to hold the general elections of 2023 in free,fair and transparent manner.

Farrukh Habib said the government had formulated a parliamentary committee for electoral reforms and all political parties should participate in meetings of the committee and presented their proposals.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the only political party which was struggling and trying to making the electoral system free, fair and transparent.

The minister said the opposition parties were busy into blame game politics and criticising each other these days.

To another query , he said all assets of Prime Minister imran Khan's were declared and he had presented all details of his income but the Pakistan Muslim League- N leadership had been failed to present money trail before the courts.

The minister said the Sindh government was totally failed to deliver good governance in the province, adding although the Pakistan Peoples Party had been ruled there from many decades but the people of the province were still deprived from their basic rights and necessities.

He said "PPP believe in corruption and majority of Sindh government ministers are corrupt."