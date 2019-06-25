UrduPoint.com
Opposition Exerting Pressure On Institutions To Get Relief: Shibli Faraz

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

Opposition exerting pressure on institutions to get relief: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz Monday said the opposition was using different tactics to build pressure on the government and institutions for getting relief in corruption cases.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government wanted accountability without any discrimination and it strongly believed in supremacy of law.

He said the government had not adopted policy of intervention in the institutions because in previous regimes institutions were badly destroyed due to political intervention and nepotism.

He said the incumbent government was not responsible for fragile condition of national economy but was making all out efforts to strengthen it.

Shibli said the previous governments had looted the country's wealth ruthlessly, adding they had taken loans of trillion of rupees and did not spent it on development of the country or welfare of the people.

He said all the opposition parties were distributed in different groups and they did not have capacity to launch any movement against the government.

