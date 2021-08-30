UrduPoint.com

Opposition Exhibits Only Show In Karachi Not The "power":Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

Opposition exhibits only show in Karachi not the "power":Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has just exhibited a "show" in Karachi as it was totally devoid of any "power".

Commenting on PDM's public rally, he said the country had not found incompetent and frivolous opposition such as the PDM.They would continue spending even the next seven years carrying protest banners.

The PDM's Karachi rally was actually against the PPP, he remarked.

In the backdrop of the Corona epidemic, it was reprehensible to flout the law and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the form of holding such public meetings.

Under such circumstances, he said the opposition should have asked their workers to confine themselves to their homes, but they were bent on using their workers as fuel for personal political interests.

How long will the opposition continue to play with the lives of innocent people? The people who lost their loved ones due to Corona would never forgive them.

He urged Fazal ur Rehman not to further disgrace himself to satisfy his political ego. Whatever alliance Maulana led could not succeed. The example of Mutahidda Majlis e Aml (MMA) was in front of everyone.

He said the Persian adage "Brother Khurd Na Bash" comes true for Shahbaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif has kept Shahbaz Sharif for bearing the brunt.

About inflation, the minister termed Nawaz Sharif, absconding son and son in law of Shehbaz Sharif as responsible for price hike in country. All of them had fled to London after plundering country's resources.

The Nawaz era slogan "Lion ate flour" is fresh in the minds of the people, he said.

The hereditary family that has been in power for three decades was responsible for the turmoil in Karachi and the misery in Sindh.

The people of Sindh were questioning where their money has gone.

There was no doubt that the next government in Sindh will be of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest London Alliance Price Money Sunday Family All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Flour

Recent Stories

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factor ..

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factors supporting tourism sector

3 hours ago
 Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s spe ..

Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s special car plate numbers auction

3 hours ago
 Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supply ..

Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supplying Al Maryah Island

3 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine becomes IHC’s 6th subsidiary to l ..

Al Seer Marine becomes IHC’s 6th subsidiary to list in less than 8 months on A ..

4 hours ago
 Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café ..

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café at Department of Health – A ..

5 hours ago
 Ammar Al Nuaimi briefed about achievements of Mini ..

Ammar Al Nuaimi briefed about achievements of Ministry of Community Development

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.