Opposition Experiencing Political Isolation: Minister

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:34 PM

Opposition experiencing political isolation: Minister

Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has said that politics of the opposition parties had been rejected and they would face division among their ranks with the passage of time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has said that politics of the opposition parties had been rejected and they would face division among their ranks with the passage of time.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, he said that after failure of All Parties Conference (APC), the opposition parties were experiencing a sense of isolation.

The minister asked that how talks over 'Charter of Economy' could take place with those involved in ruining the national economy. Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) was facing accountability over its performance during the past 10 years, he added.

He said that different departments of Punjab were presenting the tales of destruction as billions of rupees had been wasted on useless projects in the past.

He said that Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was introducing solid policies to achieve far-reaching results in various areas of development.

He said that a sense of deprivation would be ended in the south Punjab through development projects worth billions of rupees during the next fiscal year.

