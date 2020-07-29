Opposition exposed for bargaining with government on FATF issue: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Wednesday said the opposition was badly exposed before the people for bargaining with the government on the issue of the passing the bill about Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Talking to a private news channel, she said opposition wanted to amend the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws according to their desires which was impossible during PTI government tenure.

She said opposition wanted to dysfunctional the institution of accountability and using different tactics for escaping from the accountability process.

The state minister said opposition's actions were showing its amenity with the country and if Pakistan would be considered in Black List of FATF then opposition would be responsible for because they were not supporting the government for passing the bill of FATF.

Replying to a question, she said special assistants to the Prime Minister had declared their assets on the directive of the PM and some of them had presented their resignations to the PM which were accepted by him.

Zartaj Gul said elected people could bear more criticism as compared to non-elected.

She said those had committed massive corruption they would be faced the punish, adding corrupt people must be remembered that the present government would not make any compromise on accountability at any cost.