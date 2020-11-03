UrduPoint.com
Opposition Exposed In-front Of People During FATF Legislation: Shahzad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:35 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said the opposition was exposed before the people during legislation about the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as they have completely rejected opposition's narrative because they love their country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said the opposition was exposed before the people during legislation about the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as they have completely rejected opposition's narrative because they love their country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition was trying to create unrest but they would not succeed in that regard and not a single Pakistani was ready to accept opposition version which it had adopted against the national institutions.

He said those people who had adopted anti state narrative in these days were involved to attack on the Supreme Court of Pakistan during their government.

Shahzad Akbar said the opposition was trying to build pressure on the national institutions including judiciary to get desirous results but they would not succeed for the purpose as it was against the national interest, adding opposition should avoid to push the matter in danger zone otherwise the state would be compelled to take strict action against them.

He said opposition should knock the doors of the national courts if they had reservations regarding their cases and they should demand to the judiciary to constitute a judicial commission to investigate about their cases.

Replying to a question, he said Ayaz Sadiq and Khurram Dastgir had been appointed on important seats but unfortunately they had become as personal servants of a specific family and promoting anti Pakistan narrative.

He said Rana Sanaullah was the central culprit of the tragic incident of Model Town Lahore, adding Punjab government should have to raise this issue and the Federal government would provide all type of assistance which would be required in this regard.

