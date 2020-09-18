Opposition exposed with its unlawful demands on passage of anti-money laundering law: Zartaj

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Friday said the Opposition's selfish agenda was exposed with its unlawful demands on passage of anti-money laundering law from the Parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the opposition was constantly blackmailing the government to get fulfilled its demands of scraping of 34 out of its total 37 clauses of anti-money laundering law.

The opposition was also demanding that anti-money laundering cases should be dealt by Banking Courts instead of National Accountability Bureau.

The state minister said the FATF related legislation was a matter of survival for Pakistan, adding, hue and cries by the opposition parties over it was aimed to protecting their political future and illegal wealth.

The well draft of the Bill was carefully prepared with consensus by a committee comprising Law Minister and legal experts from the opposition, she added.