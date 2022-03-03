Opposition exposing itself by indulging in politics of anarchy: Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is taking very possible step to provide relief to masses, whereas the opposition, by indulging in politics of anarchy, is exposing itself.

He said that no-trust move holds no weightage, as the opposition neither had majority in number-game earlier nor it would have now.

He was talking to parliamentarians, who called on him at the Chief Minister's Office here on Thursday. Matters of mutual interest, development projects and political affairs came under discussion in the meeting.

The CM emphasised that defeat was a writing on the wall for the opposition.

He regretted that the opposition wanted to create unrest in the country for the sake of attaining power only. Usman Buzdar said that people knew it well that the opposition had no agenda for their welfare.

He denounced that the elements doing politics of unrest only wanted to impede progress in the country. He vowed that the PTI government would steadfastly foil the undemocratic designs of the opposition.

Those who met the CM included Member National Assembly Maj (retd) Tahir Sadiq, Members Provincial Assembly Khan Sher Akbar Khan and Muhammad Atif.