Opposition Expresses Dismay Over Incidents Of Child Harassment

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2022 | 07:59 PM

The opposition members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday expressing dismay over incidents of children harassment and stressed for awarding rigorous punishment to elements found guilty of the heinous crime

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The opposition members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday expressing dismay over incidents of children harassment and stressed for awarding rigorous punishment to elements found guilty of the heinous crime.

Starting debate on adjournment motion, Jamiat Ulema-e-islam(F) MPA, Naeema Kishwar express concern over incidents of harassment and non-implementation of relevant law to provide help to victim.

She said the Child and Women Commission have been constituted but their working is affected by lack of funds.

JUI legislator said that DNA samples are being sent to Punjab and land has not purchased for the laboratory despite allocation of funds adding that government has to improve law and order situation for strengthening provincial economy.

MPA Dr Sumera Shams said that bill to protect children rights has been passed with proposed amendments and it is duty of bureaucracy to take steps for implementation. She said that committees of Women Commission should be constituted for implementation of laws relating to protection of women and children rights.

Nighat Orakzai of PPP demanded formulation of a committee comprising treasury and opposition over the matter.

Inayat Ullah Khan of Jamat-e-Islami suggested taking steps to control violence among young generation due to online games. He said that obscenities have been increased in the society due to misuse of mobile phone. He also regretted target killing in Waziristan and said that deteriorating law and order would negatively impact our economy.

Ikhtiar Wali of PML-N demanded severe punishment to killers and providing police necessary authority to deal with miscreants.

Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai said that people with a certain mindset have been involved in cases of child harassment and legislation has been done to control these incidents.

He told the house that Safe City Project has been started in Hayatabad and work is underway to hire foreign consultants.

