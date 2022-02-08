Opposition faces defeat on all fronts, struggles for political survival: Dr Shahzad

:Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem Tuesday said the government had defeated the opposition parties on all fronts that were now struggling for their political survival due to their corrupt practices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem Tuesday said the government had defeated the opposition parties on all fronts that were now struggling for their political survival due to their corrupt practices.

"Whether it is the passage of bills in the parliament, motion of no-confidence or the issue of quorum, the opposition always faced defeat in the parliament, likewise in the public meetings," he said after the treasury benches failed the opposition's move to adjourn the House in the pretext of lack of quorum in the Senate.

He said the opposition parties were in a desperate struggle for their political survival after being rejected by the masses due to their loot and plunder of the national wealth.

Dr Shahzad said the opposition exhibited a non-serious attitude during the question hour session of the House today and made a lame excuse of non-presence of the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, who as per rules was not eligible to sit in the House.

Representing the Ministry of Health, he said, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and other ministers were present in the Senate to answer the questions.

"The government presents itself for accountability during the question-hour, but it was strange the opposition fled from the proceedings," he said.

The Leader of the House said the public money was spent to run the proceedings of the Parliament, and the opposition should have realized it.

He appreciated upright Senators like Dilawar Khan who fulfilled their national responsibilities with due diligence.

Dr Shahzad said these days, the opposition was doing the politics of 'Khabay' (lavish food parties) in luxurious places, and ironically they talked about inflation and miseries of the common man.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had rightly stated that when the corrupt politicians would be made accountable for their plunder, they would get united against the democratically elected government.

He said now it was proven that all the corrupt elements were making alliances. "We want them together so that the public can see their real faces. On one side, there is the politics of status quo and on the other, the politics of progressiveness." He said the both PPP and PML-N had never remained national political parties as now they were tying to find their hide-places in Sindh and Central Punjab respectively. "Now they are fighting the war of their survival," he said, adding they had nothing to do with the public issues.

He reiterated that the government would recover the looted money and bring all the corrupt elements to the task.

He made it clear the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government and its allies were united and stood firmly against the corrupt elements under the dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan.