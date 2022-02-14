UrduPoint.com

Opposition Faces Division Within Its Ranks, Govt Prepared To Combat No-confidence Move: FM Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Opposition faces division within its ranks, govt prepared to combat no-confidence move: FM Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said the Opposition was faced with division within its ranks and the incumbent government was fully prepared to combat no-confidence move.

Talking to media persons here, he said, "To present no-confidence motion is the prerogative of the Opposition and we will fight it politically." The divided opposition, he said, will be defeated and there were two factions in the PML-N as well. Qureshi said that PPP did not want early elections but PML-N was insisting on early polls.

Foreign Minister strongly criticized the indecent remarks against Murad Saeed on a private tv channel.

Journalism was a sacred profession and it should set high moral standards said Qureshi, adding the administration of the TV-Channel should itself take notice of such objectionable remarks.

Foreign Minister said the role played by the Foreign Office in evacuating the people trapped in Afghanistan was being appreciated by the whole world. The United States has also acknowledged Pakistan's role in this regard.

To a question he said, new standards have been set for performance evaluation so that each ministry can demonstrate its performance. The prime minister has praised the Foreign Ministry many times, said Qureshi.

The recent visit of the prime minister to China remained highly successful and the European Union has also invited him, he said.

The Foreign Minister said that Foreign Ministers of all Muslim countries would also participate in the national parade ceremony to be held on March 23.

To another question about tragic incident in Tulamba, Qureshi said that incident of killing of a person by mob in Tulamba was reprehensible.

Answering a question regarding Bilawal Bhutto, he said, " Make preparations Bilawal son. I am coming to Larkana. I will answer your questions there." Shah Mehmood Qureshi said PTI would protect the rights of Sindh, "I will lead the long march on February 26" he added.

The minister questioned where was the narrative of the PML N as it was contacting PTI allies against their ( PML N) claims ?. They won no favour from Chaudhry brothers for no-confidence vote, he added.

To another question, Shah Mahmood Qureshi observed that farmers were availing higher prices against their produced.

About fertilizer shortage, the minister said the government was ensuring continuous supply of gas to the fertilizer factories so that the farmers could get fertilizers .

About local bodies elections he said, PTI will be victorious in local body elections and prime minister will himself nominate candidates. About PTI's success in Dera Ismail Khan, Qureshi stated that it was a hint for Moulana Fazal ur Rehman.

Responding to another question regarding South Punjab, he said that the fund of South Punjab would be spent locally and no one could transfer it to other parts of the province.

The foreign minister also hailed courage of Indian Muslim girl Muskan and said the incident exposed the face of India before the world.

