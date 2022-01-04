Opposition faces embarrassment on every front: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the useless agitation of the PDM has died down and the opposition has faced embarrassment on every front.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM advised the opposition to adopt a practical approach instead of following a negative agenda.

The opposition parties had always tried to interrupt the development journey while ignoring national interest, he regretted and maintained that those engaged in politics of anarchy should realize facts.

The nation needed unity and brotherhood and the country would continue to move forward despitedifficult circumstances, the CM concluded.