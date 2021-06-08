Opposition facing disappointment: Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that political deceit and lies did not serve any purpose and it was the reason that opposition was facing disappointment due to ignoring national interest.

In a statement, the CM regretted that the opposition hindered the journey of development of the country.

The government was moving forward despite difficulties and the people have also rejected the negative elements, he added.

The irresponsible behaviour of the opposition leaders will not be forgotten by the people, he said and regretted that the opposition had always shown duality on every occasion.

The opposition has proved that its politics was not based on any principle and it was also apathetic towards the welfare of people, he maintained. This political cabal has no respect for the people and it would always face defeat, he said.

He said the corrupt have no worth before an honest and trustworthy leader like Imran Khan, addingthat politics of development and public service would prevail in the country.