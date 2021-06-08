UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Facing Disappointment: Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Opposition facing disappointment: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that political deceit and lies did not serve any purpose and it was the reason that opposition was facing disappointment due to ignoring national interest.

In a statement, the CM regretted that the opposition hindered the journey of development of the country.

The government was moving forward despite difficulties and the people have also rejected the negative elements, he added.

The irresponsible behaviour of the opposition leaders will not be forgotten by the people, he said and regretted that the opposition had always shown duality on every occasion.

The opposition has proved that its politics was not based on any principle and it was also apathetic towards the welfare of people, he maintained. This political cabal has no respect for the people and it would always face defeat, he said.

He said the corrupt have no worth before an honest and trustworthy leader like Imran Khan, addingthat politics of development and public service would prevail in the country.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Chief Minister Punjab Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed launches largest Coral Reef Rehab ..

6 minutes ago

ERC, HOPE Consortium sign MoU to support UAE’s e ..

51 minutes ago

Jannat Mirza apologizes from veteran  Bushra Ansa ..

1 hour ago

Babar Azam leaves India’s Kohli behind by scorin ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

2 hours ago

SEC reviews CFD’s Q1 of 2021 general budget

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.