Opposition Fail To Grip Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate Seats Due To Rift: Shafqat Mahmood

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:39 PM

Opposition fail to grip chairman, deputy chairman Senate seats due to rift: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood Friday said that Opposition had failed in gripping Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate seats due to rift in political parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood Friday said that Opposition had failed in gripping Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate seats due to rift in political parties.

The Opposition party members did not cast their vote in favor of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidates, he said while talking to a private television channel. The people had rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in a straightway, he added.

He said: "Rift is visible in political parties representing the PDM.

"In reply to a question about Opposition's plan to approach court against the results of elections, Shafqat Mahmood said the Opposition was playing political tactics to hide defeat in Senate elections.

Appreciating the policies of ruling party, he said the political parties had reposed confidence in present leadership and that was the reason, the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), candidates won both seats for Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate.

