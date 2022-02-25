UrduPoint.com

Opposition Failed In Long March, No-confidence Move: Shibli Faraz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 11:43 PM

Opposition failed in long march, no-confidence move: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Friday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and opposition benches have completely failed in the long march and no-confidence movement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Friday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and opposition benches have completely failed in the long march and no-confidence movement.

All the opposition party members had lost popularity among the masses due to flop drama being played on media, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The coalition partners, he said are united with the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leadership, he stated. The incumbent government, he said is not feeling any pressure from the opposition party leaders. He said the political leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had no agenda to show the people. He said PTI is a popular political party in Pakistan and we will complete five years without facing any trouble.

The PPP, PML-N and Jamait Ulema-e-Islam have become the local parties due to weak performance, he added.

