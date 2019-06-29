Opposition failed in stopping passage of federal budget: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the opposition parties had tried a lot to create hurdles in passage of federal budget 2019-20 but completely failed in their design

Hailing the passage of historical budget from the National Assembly, she said the budget had covered all the things and allocations had been made for all the sectors.

The longest session of budget was observed this time in the history of National Assembly, she said talking to a private news channel.

The special assistant said the incumbent government had presented 155 finance demands in the assembly while the opposition's 1000 cut motions had been rejected.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had no experience regarding the fiscal budget as this was his first budget being a parliamentarian, she said and added that Bilawal's baseless criticism revealed that he did not thoroughly read the budget copy.

She said the budget was passed successfully in a democratic way as a number of parliamentarians were available to the government in the assembly.

Dr Firdous Awan said tax collection target of Rs 5500 billion would pave ways to provide benefits to the provinces.

Regarding the rift between Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, she said there was a big difference between the narratives of both the PML-N leaders.

Regarding Member National Assembly Rana Tanveer, she said he was carrying out Nawaz Sharif's narrative.

The special assistant said Shehbaz Sharif had no authority to appoint new Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman as this appointment would be made by the committee concerned.