UrduPoint.com

Opposition Failed On All Fronts: CM

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Opposition failed on all fronts: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar has asserted that the opposition failed on all fronts as it is yearning for power, not for the people.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM said that during the last three and a half years, the opposition had constantly pursued a policy of anarchy and does not want the country to move forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition, earlier, chanted slogans of now or never and tendering resignations and, now, it was asserting the no-trust move. The no-confidence move would remain a distantdream as their number game was insufficient. Meanwhile, the journey of development wouldcontinue under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he concluded.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab All Opposition

Recent Stories

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

6 minutes ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

29 minutes ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

51 minutes ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

1 hour ago
 How realme 9i’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm Chip ..

How realme 9i’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm Chipset Redefines Gaming

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>