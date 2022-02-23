Opposition failed on all fronts: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar has asserted that the opposition failed on all fronts as it is yearning for power, not for the people.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM said that during the last three and a half years, the opposition had constantly pursued a policy of anarchy and does not want the country to move forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition, earlier, chanted slogans of now or never and tendering resignations and, now, it was asserting the no-trust move. The no-confidence move would remain a distantdream as their number game was insufficient. Meanwhile, the journey of development wouldcontinue under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he concluded.