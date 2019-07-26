UrduPoint.com
Opposition Failed To Bring Out People On Roads: Usman Dar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 11:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Friday said Opposition had failed to bring out people on roads against the government as masses were well aware about the corruption of previous governments and their leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition was criticising the government for political point scoring, and added it should focus on its unity because they were divided in many groups on different matters.

Dar said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party leadership had looted national wealth mercilessly due to which they were behind the bars and facing accountability.

Opposition had committed financial terrorism with the country during their governments' tenure, adding it could not start any movement against the government because public had rejected them due to their massive corruption, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a successful visit to the United States as the Pakistani delegation was given a warm welcome and it was unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.

He said thousands of people gathered in the Capital One Arena to show solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The special assistant said Pakistan had great geographic strategic importance in this region and it was going to play an important role in peace process in Afghanistan.

He said China appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to US, adding international community was praising PM's successful visit but Opposition was criticising it.

Replying to a question, he said after PTI came into power, first year was difficult for the government because it inherited fragile economy but in near futere people would see a visible improvement in all sectors of the country as well as in their living standard.

