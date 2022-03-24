Opposition failed to bring workers, supporters for long march: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that Opposition parties have failed to bring workers and supporters for long march against the Government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that Opposition parties have failed to bring workers and supporters for long march against the Government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had planned to organize public meeting in the Federal capital to show power to PTI government, he said while talking to a private television channel. The Opposition parties, he said had lost popularity among the masses.

Farrukh Habib said the PTI leaders have asked the public to gather in the federal capital on March 27, to stand against the corrupt and corruption.

He said all the coalition partners would stand by PTI members on March 27.

He said the allied parties are working with the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the last three and half year.

He hoped that coalition partners would continue working relationship for better future of Pakistan.

He said the incumbent government under the leadership of Imran Khan is committed to eliminate corruption and corrupt from the society.