Opposition Failed To Manage Number Game: SACM

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Opposition failed to manage number game: SACM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Thursday that opposition had badly failed to manage number game to bring about vote of no confidence motion.

According to official sources here, the SACM said that opposition parties were not in the position to offer anything to the allies of the government.

PML-N had already deceived PML-Q in 1997 after winning elections with their support, he added.

The Special Assistant said that Jahangir Tareen group would remain with the incumbent government in coming days as it was during last three and a half years.

Opposition parties were fully confused and could not unite in last three years, he said and added that opposition was fading out from political scene.

