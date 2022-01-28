Opposition fails in Senate even, another day of victory for govt : Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that it was another day of victory for the government after successful passage of the SBP bill on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that it was another day of victory for the government after successful passage of the SBP bill on Friday.

In a tweet, referring to the passage of SBP Amendment bill in Senate, he said that the opposition had been dreaming of no confidence motion but it failed even in the Upper House where it had a so-called majority.

The government had proved all the political parties have no worth in front of Imran Khan.

He said with the grace of Allah Almighty the journey of success will not stop.