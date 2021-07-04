Opposition fails to attract people for public gathering in Swat: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Kamran Bangash on Sunday said that that a failed public gathering of the opposition parties in the Grassy Ground Swat had once again shown that people had full confidence on the policies of the government for their welfare and development.

In a statement, he said that due to lack of public interest in the opposition rally, they brought students of various madaris to the gathering.

Bangash said that people know about the personal motives of the opposition leaders and that is why they stayed away from the gathering.

He said that PTI government had restored peace and law and order situation across the province due to which leaders of the opposition parties could now hold public gatherings in their hometowns without any fear.

Kamran Bangash said that it was shameful to bring children from madaris to fill the avenue of public gathering, adding using innocent students for political goals was great injustice with them.

He said that parents should not neglect their responsibilities to monitor activities of their children.

He said that using madaris children for other purposes expect studies would expose these students for exploitations.

Bangash said that government respect religious scholars, Ulema and madaris role in the society, adding Wifaq Ul Madaris should take notice of exploitation of students and initiate action against madaris involved in such practices.