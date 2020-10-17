UrduPoint.com
Opposition Fails To Attract People From KP During Gujranwala Rally: Shoukat Yousafzai

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:34 PM

Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has said that the opposition failed to attract people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to their Gujranwala drama

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has said that the opposition failed to attract people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to their Gujranwala drama.

The public from other parts of the country in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have rejected the agenda of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

During a well-attended press conference at his resident here Saturday, the minister was of the view that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have always trusted Imran Khan and his vision. He claimed that the people in KP have shown greater confidence in the policies of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan by rejecting the call of the PDM.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that PTI had been in power during the previous government and had managed to form a government for the second time with a two-thirds majority.

While commenting on the speech of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he was of the view that due to People Party's bad governance over the last decades the entire Karachi populous is in trouble. He lamented on the suffering of the people of Karachi and said that Bilawal should first look after the affairs of the city and then claim for the agenda of change in rest of the country.

"If you have so much courage and strength, first bring your father from London, overthrowing the government is not a child's play. How come foes of the past become friends today?", said the Minister while referring to the joint venture of Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif in the form of PDM.

"This is a corrupt gang whose aim is to target institutions, not inflation.

The nation stands with its institutions. The hereditary politics of the parties in the opposition had brought the country to the brink of disaster.

Today, the children of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif trying to enter the politics" said Shoukat Yousafzai.

The Provincial Minister said that in the very first meeting of the PDM, their workers have been fighting among themselves. If the policies of the opposition had been better, there would not have been inflation today said the Minister.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Imran Khan's victory in the upcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan is certain and that he can only solve the problems of the nation.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will also win the upcoming Senate elections.

"The opposition is trying to escape the accountability of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) through such agitations and processions in the country. Their accountability will soon come to a conclusion and there will be no compromise on this" said the minister.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the opposition wanted NRO and trying to stop ImranKhan held the process of accountability. The people have voted for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to end corruption and take effective action against looters. The Prime Minister Imran Khan will never compromise with corrupt people and no movement can stop the process of accountability", Shoukat Yousafzai added.

