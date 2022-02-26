Opposition fails to buy MPs for no-trust move: Hammad Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Saturday said the opposition parties had failed to buy Members of the Parliament (MPs) for support of a no-trust move against the prime minister, saying ". . . some dealers increased the rate when persons (MPs) did not detach . . . even the new rate too did not serve the purpose (horse-trading)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Saturday said the opposition parties had failed to buy Members of the Parliament (MPs) for support of a no-trust move against the prime minister, saying ". . . some dealers increased the rate when persons (MPs) did not detach . . . even the new rate too did not serve the purpose (horse-trading)." The minister on his Twitter handle said he heard that 'some dealers' had increased the rate to buy the MPs, who remained steadfast and loyal to their party, from their 'illegitimate income and stolen money.

He mocked the opposition for failing to trap in the MPs saying, "Even the new rate did not work.

" Earlier, in a news conference, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain had said the opposition had opted for a foul play by offering 'bribe' to some Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPs for their support to a no-trust motion against the Prime Minister.

He said at least three of PTI MNAs including a female member and one from minority group, had reported to the prime minister that they were offered 'bribe' for changing their loyalties during the no-trust move.