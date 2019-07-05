Opposition fails to evolve consensus on electing Rehbar Committee Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The Rehbar Committee having representation of opposition political parties and nominated by All Parties Conference (APC) has failed badly to evolve consensus on electing its chairman due to differences.

Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman had announced after the All Parties Conference (APC) meeting recently held at local hotel that the consensus Rehbar Committee chairman would be elected in the first meeting of the committee.

The committee in its very first meeting badly failed to elect chairman and decided to elect convener of Rehbar Committee from all parties for the period of two months each. Initially the committee elected Akram Khan Durrani as convener for first two months period. Briefing media after the meeting of opposition's Rahber Committee, convener Rehbar Committee Akram Khan Durrani said the committee has agreed to move no confidence motion against Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday (July 09).The committee would announce consensus candidate of Chairman Senate on July 11 after the next meeting of the committee.

According to sources, difference still persists on evolving consensus on a chairman senate.

Ahsan Iqbal said the committee discussed three suggestions first to give Senate chairmanship to majority party, second was to the decision about chairman Senate should be made by two major opposition parties and third was to evolve consensus on the name of one candidate for chairmanship of Senate. He said the opposition parties would observe Black Day on July 25. The committee announced supporting PPP candidate in Ghotki by election. The meeting was held under the convenorship of JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani. The meeting was attended by Secretary General Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan and Central Secretary General Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal Muhammad Awais Noorani Siddique, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), former Senator Farhatullah Babar and Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Senator Mir Hasil Bazinjo of National Party (NP), former provincial minister Mian Iftikhar Hussain of Awami National Party (ANP), Hashim Babar of Quomi Watan Party, Shafique Pasruri of Markazi Jmiat Ahl-e- Hadith and Senator Usman Kakar of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party.