Opposition Fails To Gather People For Its Gujranwala Show: Hammad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Friday said the opposition parties had failed to gather people for its power show against the government in Gujranwala and managed around 15, 000 people for the purpose.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government being a public representative would respond to the opposition in political manner, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government had provided foolproof security to the opposition's meeting and the district administration continued distributing water bottles and masks among the participants throughout the show.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, he said the drone footage of the 11 party Gujranwala 'Jalsa' (public gathering) had clearly showed a thin crowd with vast empty spaces in the ground. The crowd was also non-responsive.

"A striking contrast with PTI 'Jalsas' where the venues have always been over filled and echoing with Junoon," he added.

