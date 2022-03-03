(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the opposition was feeling fear from Prime Minister Imran Khan's relief package for the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was criticizing every good step of the government as it was making noise on the name of inflation but they were criticizing now for reduction in prices of electricity and petroleum goods.

He said the government economic experts team had prepared relief package after such a hard work, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) first government which was making efforts for the development of the country and welfare for its people.

The minister said the foreign reserves,exports,foreign remittances were increasing due to prudent policies of the incumbent government and it had saved billion of rupees through austerity measures.

He said the prime minister had great sympathies with the people and wanted to uplift their lives, adding he (PM) did not make his personal properties and increased own assets.

The people had full confidence in the honest leadership of PM Imran Khan and he was not ready to make any compromise over the matter of corruption.

Replying to a question about PECA, he said Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Ordinance was not person or media specific.

He said the opposition's dream regarding toppling the government would never come true, adding many parliamentarians of the opposition parties were ready to join the government.

Farrukh Habib said opposition had no capacity to present vote of no confidence motion against the government as opposition itself calling risk to present no confidence move.

He said all the allied political parties were fully intact with the government and remain in future also but if someone left PM Imran Khan he would become zero.