Opposition files no-confidence motion against Punjab CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The two opposition parties in Punjab on Monday filed a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Public Relation Officer (PRO) Punjab Assembly Abdul Qahar has confirmed that 127 MPAs have signed the no-confidence motion application while 120 members have moved the requisition for assembly session.

The Punjab Assembly official said the no-confidence motion was submitted by opposition lawmakers Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Mian Naseer Ahmed, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Samiullah Khan, Syed Hassan Murtaza and others.

A total of 127 lawmakers, mostly from the two major opposition parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), signed the application submitted to Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

PML-N MPA Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said to media that the Speaker Punjab Assembly is bound to summon PA session to vote on the move within the next 14 days.

The PML-leader said 121 MPAs from PML-N and six PPP parliamentarians had signed the no-confidence motion application, adding that the requisition for PA session had been signed by 114 PML-N and six PPP MPAs.

Mashhood claimed to have the support of 200 lawmakers to topple Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar's government. The opposition claims to have the backing of 200 MPAs in the 371-member House.