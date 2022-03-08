Opposition files no-trust motion as per constitution: Shehbaz Sharif

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said the opposition had filed a 'no-confidence motion' against the prime minister in the Parliament as per constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said the opposition had filed a 'no-confidence motion' against the prime minister in the Parliament as per constitution.

Addressing a press conference accompanying PPP Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari and PDM chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, he said the opposition was taking steps in the national interest.

He criticised the government's policies, saying the country at present was facing economic problems with inflation impacting the common man.

He alleged that a balanced foreign policy was not being pursued.

Fazl-ur-Rehman on the occasion claimed that the general elections 2018 were rigged. They believed in democracy and constitution, and had brought the no-trust motion against the government which was a constitutional way.

Asif Zardari said all the opposition parties were united as no single party could not take country out of the difficult situation. They would work together for a stable Pakistan.

He said during his tenure as president, he was severely criticized by the media. Freedom of expression was the beauty of democracy, he added.