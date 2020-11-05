Opposition following anti-state elements' agenda: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition parties were following anti-state elements' agenda which had already been rejected by the people in toto.

He regretted that the opposition was playing with national solidarity to hide its corruption.

He said this during a meeting with Vice-Chairman CM Complaints Cell Nasir Suleman who called on Punjab Chief Minister and apprised him about the performance.

The CM directed early redressal of pending complaints.

Usman Buzdar said the performance of CM Complaints Cell was praiseworthy as immediate redressal of complaints was an important relief to the citizens.

Nasir Suleman said every problem was solved by treating it as personal and the cell had been activated under the guidance of CM Usman Buzdar.