UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Following Int'l Agenda To Create Unrest In Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 09:10 PM

Opposition following int'l agenda to create unrest in Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that Opposition was following the international agenda to create unrest in Pakistan.

In an interview with a private television channel program, he said the opposition was working on an international agenda for creating instability in the country. Expressing his serious concerns over the agenda of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said opposition's motives behind public meetings was very dangerous.

The minister said launching protest was the right of every citizen but violating law and order situation anywhere in the country, would not be tolerated.

Admitting the facts of high inflation being faced by common man, he said Imran Khan was the only leader who could address the issue of inflation.

He assured that all out efforts would be made to control prices of daily use items.

In reply to a question about public gatherings, the minister said Opposition wanted to hold public meetings which could cause spread of coronavirus in the country.

He added that any terrorist activity could also be occurred in public gathering being called by Opposition parties in next few days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Imran Khan Protest Law And Order Rashid Man Sunday TV All Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tajik Ambassador hails UAE&#039;s support to his c ..

1 hour ago

Ras Al Khaimah to discuss business cooperation wit ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends second medical aid shipment to Tajikista ..

2 hours ago

UAE chairs meeting of GCC ministries of justice un ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy fines 6 businesses and warns 1 for v ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed promotes Dr. Hamdan Al Mazrouei

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.