Opposition For Rolling Back NAB To Escape From Corruption Cases: Ali Nawaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

Opposition for rolling back NAB to escape from corruption cases: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday criticized opposition parties particularly Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, for wishing to roll back national accountability bureau to get rid of corruption cases.

Talking to a private television channel programs, he said the NAB was investigating the money laundering cases made by the previous regime against the leaders of PPP and PML-N.

Expressing resentment over negative role of opposition and sinister motives, he said the opposition was demanding of PTI government to change 34 clauses, out of 36. He said amending most of the clauses of NAB means to make the accountability bureau, "a powerless institution".

Commenting on former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's bail period, he said those elements who had provided the guarantee to courts for availing temporary bail for Nawaz Sharif, should come forward to bring the PML-N leader back to Pakistan.

About the fake medical reports, he said that court had granted temporary bail to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds. He added that former prime minister should return to Pakistan after expiry of the bail period, for facing NAB cases.

To a question, he said the government had decided to call Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan from London, by using all legal options so that accountability process and NAB could be strengthened in a proper manner.

He said that PTI government would never compromise with the elements involved in corruption and money laundering cases.

