'Opposition Free To Hold Peaceful Gatherings, Demonstrations': Waleed Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:50 AM

'Opposition free to hold peaceful gatherings, demonstrations': Waleed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Waleed Iqbal Tuesday said that opposition parties had the liberty to hold peaceful public gatherings and protest demonstrations but rest assured government would not be threatened from their protest .

Talking to a private news channel, he said corrupt people cannot blackmail the government and the opposition parties will not be given an NRO no matter how hard they try.

The government and the entire nation stand by their state institutions, he said, adding, the opposition is free to promote its agenda under its democratic basic rights for peaceful public gatherings but hooliganism will not be allowed.

He said opposition parties only wanted to halt the process of accountability, but it would never be happen.

Waleed said that the opposition had been trying to destabilize the country, but it would fail miserably, adding that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would complete its constitutional term.

Replying to a question, he warned opposition that no one will be allowed to create instability and chaos in the country and we do not want conflict with our institutions.

He also said the government had no agenda to push the opposition against the wall, adding that the government was always ready to negotiate with the opposition.

