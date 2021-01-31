Opposition gained nothing but embarrassment: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) agitation had died down and the opposition gained nothing but embarrassment and humiliation.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the CM said that politics of deceit and falsehood could not continue for long, adding that the unnatural alliance of the opposition parties was fast moving towards its logical end. These elements had totally ignored national interests while the people rejected all those who interrupted the development journey, he added.

The CM regretted that the opposition tried to block development journey at every occasion, adding that the government would continue to move forward despite difficult circumstances. The nation would never forget the irresponsible behaviour of the opposition as the PDM had met its logical end, he added.

The unnatural association of 11 heterogeneous parties could not last even for 11 months, he said.

The PDM should reconsider its negative behaviour as it lacks perspicacity and statesmanship, he said. The opposition has no regard for public lives as it was following a dual policy, he deplored. Usman Buzdar maintained the PDM would continue to face defeats as looters have no significance before the immaculate character and statesmanship of Imran Khan who will move the country forward.

The CM declared the politics of development would continue, adding that PDM's politics of resignations has been badly exposed. He advised the opposition to take rest till 2023 as every conspiracy against PTI government has been foiled by the people. The negative tactics of the opposition will not be tolerated in the journey of development while people have full trust over the leadership of PM Imran Khan, the CM concluded.