Opposition Gatherings Expose Arsonist Mindset: Senator Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 08:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said gatherings of the opposition exposed their arsonists mindset bent upon endangering poor people's lives for nothing but to protect their loot and plunder.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he asked what the rejected and corrupt were doing in Multan.

More Stories From Pakistan

