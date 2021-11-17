Opposition Given Surprise With Passage Of Electoral Reforms Bill 2021: Farrukh
Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The opposition has been given the surprise as the government on Wednesday succeeded to get the Electoral Reforms Bill 2021 passed from Majlis-e-Shoora with majority vote, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said.
In a tweet, he said the electoral reforms bill related to the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) and granting the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis by securing 221 votes.