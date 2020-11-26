UrduPoint.com
Opposition Giving Priority To Personal Interests Over National Ones: Dr Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 11:10 PM

Opposition giving priority to personal interests over national ones: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information and Culture Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the the opposition was giving priority to its personal interests over national ones.

Talking to a private news channel, she asked the opposition to come up with a positive strategy on the pandemic and assured for its acceptance in the larger interest of public health and safety.

During the first wave of COVID-19, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government gave a relief package to the down-trodden segment of the society so as the government's topmost priority was to safeguard the lives and jobs of the people, she added. "The situation of corona in Punjab is better than other provinces."She said the request of the opposition to hold a rally in Multan had been rejected by the administration.

On the contrary, if anyone tried to challenge the writ of the state, the law would come into force.

