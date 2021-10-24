Opposition giving priority to their personal interests

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that unfortunately the opposition was giving priority to their personal interests over national interest.

In a statement issued here, he said that the opposition was trying to hide its failures and non-seriousness attitude towards the national issues by staging protests.

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition had always attempted to hinder the country's development process, adding that the Pakistani nation would never forgive the irresponsible and negative attitude of the opposition.

The CM said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, would complete its five years tenure, adding that conspirators had faced defeat before and they would meet the same in future.

He said, "The PTI government believes in public service and people want development and prosperity not chaos."