UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Got Together For Looting, Power: Shibli

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Opposition got together for looting, power: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said now the opposition parties will contest the Senate election together proving that they were together for loot and plunder and for the sake of power.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said in the past they filed cases against each other on corruption charges and announced to drag each other on roads.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Senate Social Media Twitter Opposition

Recent Stories

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

1 hour ago

Romania Church under fire as baby dies in baptism

2 minutes ago

Pakistan incomplete without Kashmir: Bilawal

2 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines fundamental role of ..

2 hours ago

Sullivan Confirms Biden Plans to Appointing Specia ..

2 minutes ago

London Police Charge Man Arrested Near Synagogue W ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.