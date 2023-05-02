UrduPoint.com

Opposition, Govt Dialogue Beneficial For Country: MNAs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 08:24 PM

The members of the National Assembly (MNAs) on Tuesday said dialogue between the Opposition and the coalition government was beneficial for the country and its future as both the parties had to reach a consensus for the good of the nation

MNA Salahuddin of Muttahida-Qaumi-Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) told APP that dialogue between the Opposition and the government should continue as it was propitious for the country.

Salahuddin said if the dialogue was carried out forcefully on the whims of any institution then it could not bear long-term outcomes and sustenance.

He added that the Constitution and democracy should be given way through dialogue to strengthen the political system.

MQM-P MNA regretted that the institutions were having egoistic attitude towards resolving the political crisis.

MNA, Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said his party wanted to have conclusive dialogue with the government and the party chair Imran Khan also wanted to give a chance to dialogue with the coalition government.

He hoped that there would be some outcome of the dialogue tonight as it was better for democracy and the country.

He added that as per the party leaders engaged in dialogue, the attitude of the government team was positive during the talks.

