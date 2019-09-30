UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition, Govt United Like Rock' On Kashmir: Shahbaz Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 04:17 PM

Opposition, Govt united like rock' on Kashmir: Shahbaz Sharif

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has warned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make "no mistake", as the Pakistan government and opposition are "united like a rock" on the Kashmir issue.Sharif, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), took to Twitter and said

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has warned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make "no mistake", as the Pakistan government and opposition are "united like a rock" on the Kashmir issue.Sharif, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), took to Twitter and said: "When it comes to occupied Kashmir, we, the government and Opposition, are united like a rock, and unwavering in our moral, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed Kashmiris.

Mr Modi must make no mistake about it."At the United Nations General Assembly PM Khan had highlighted the misery of the people of India-held Kashmir, which has been under curfew since Aug 5 with gross violations of human rights by the occupying Indian forces.

Perhaps to nullify what some observers say an impression of �nuclear blackmail' by Mr Khan, the PML-N president in another tweet said Pakistan was a "responsible nuclear state" and that the country's contributions to world peace were "well documented".Sharif also underlined Pakistan Army's role in world peace and successful efforts in eliminating terror groups from different parts of the country.

"Pakistan's contributions to world peace are well-documented. We have been one of the largest troop contributors to the UN peacekeeping missions. Our armed forces have fought valiantly against terrorists. We are a responsible nuclear state. The world must beware of fascist Modi," read the tweet.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister World Army United Nations Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Nuclear Narendra Modi Moral Muslim From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Court confiscates Salman Shahbaz's assets in Money ..

39 seconds ago

Rain likely at country's various parts on Tuesday

43 seconds ago

Iraq, Syria reopen major border crossing retaken f ..

45 seconds ago

Afghan Security Forces Kill 15 Taliban Militants i ..

49 seconds ago

Solidarity with Kashmir: Sajal Aly refuses to perf ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan earns over $61million from export of tran ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.