Opposition, Govt united like rock' on Kashmir: Shahbaz Sharif

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has warned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make "no mistake", as the Pakistan government and opposition are "united like a rock" on the Kashmir issue.Sharif, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), took to Twitter and said: "When it comes to occupied Kashmir, we, the government and Opposition, are united like a rock, and unwavering in our moral, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed Kashmiris.

Mr Modi must make no mistake about it."At the United Nations General Assembly PM Khan had highlighted the misery of the people of India-held Kashmir, which has been under curfew since Aug 5 with gross violations of human rights by the occupying Indian forces.

Perhaps to nullify what some observers say an impression of �nuclear blackmail' by Mr Khan, the PML-N president in another tweet said Pakistan was a "responsible nuclear state" and that the country's contributions to world peace were "well documented".Sharif also underlined Pakistan Army's role in world peace and successful efforts in eliminating terror groups from different parts of the country.

"Pakistan's contributions to world peace are well-documented. We have been one of the largest troop contributors to the UN peacekeeping missions. Our armed forces have fought valiantly against terrorists. We are a responsible nuclear state. The world must beware of fascist Modi," read the tweet.