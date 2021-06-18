Opposition habitual to use unparliamentary language: Omar

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday said the opposition parties had used unparliamentary language during the budgetary speech of Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif in the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday said the opposition parties had used unparliamentary language during the budgetary speech of Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif in the Parliament.

The opposition had indulged in the politics of hooliganism and walk-outs from the upper and lower house instead of making legislation on national important issues, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister urged both the political parties including Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership to adopt conducive environment in the Parliament which was best forum to address the real issues of the common man.

Today Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Opposition Leader in NA Shehbaz Sharif had conducted their speeches in a democratic and peaceful atmosphere in the assembly to set an example for other parliamentarians, he said.