UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Habitual To Use Unparliamentary Language: Omar

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:24 AM

Opposition habitual to use unparliamentary language: Omar

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday said the opposition parties had used unparliamentary language during the budgetary speech of Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif in the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday said the opposition parties had used unparliamentary language during the budgetary speech of Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif in the Parliament.

The opposition had indulged in the politics of hooliganism and walk-outs from the upper and lower house instead of making legislation on national important issues, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister urged both the political parties including Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership to adopt conducive environment in the Parliament which was best forum to address the real issues of the common man.

Today Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Opposition Leader in NA Shehbaz Sharif had conducted their speeches in a democratic and peaceful atmosphere in the assembly to set an example for other parliamentarians, he said.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Asad Umar Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Man Muslim From Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

45 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

60 minutes ago

Qureshi meets Iraqi FM; stresses liberalizing visa ..

5 minutes ago

Lavrov, Belarusian Foreign Minister to Discuss Sap ..

5 minutes ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi to avoid disgracing parliamen ..

9 minutes ago

QAU, US embassy host 15th int'l American Studies c ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.