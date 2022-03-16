UrduPoint.com

Opposition Had A Dubious Role During Swat Militancy, With Imran Khan Siding With Local People: KP CM

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Opposition had a dubious role during Swat militancy, with Imran Khan siding with local people: KP CM

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday said it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who had raised the voice against militancy in Swat (2006-07), while the opposition leaders had a dubious role for not standing with the affected people of Malakand Division

SAIDU SHARIF, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday said it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who had raised the voice against militancy in Swat (2006-07), while the opposition leaders had a dubious role for not standing with the affected people of Malakand Division.

Neither Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman nor Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif had not said even a word in support of the people of Swat, who were displaced due to the militancy, he said while addressing a mammoth public gathering here at the Grassy Ground.

He said when the people of Malakand had become temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) the so-called nationalist party was in power in the province. He, however, appreciated the people of Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera and other districts over their hospitality and whole-hearted support for the TDPs at that time.

He said Imran Khan had openly expressed his opposition to the militants and support for the displaced people of Swat.

The prime minister, he said, had also strongly opposed drone strikes in the merged tribal districts. He had forcefully highlighted the Indian atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir at all international forums, he added.

Likewise, it was also Imran Khan who raised the issue of Islamophobia across the globe and the United Nations General Assembly endorsed his viewpoint by passing a consensus resolution to declare March 15 as "International Day to Comabt Islamophobia" he added.

Whether Maulana Fazlur Rehman or any other opposition leader had ever talked about Islamophobia at international forums, he questioned.

The chief minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had spent less money on the motorways and highways than the PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party regimes.

The people of entire Malakand Division, including Swat, were today benefiting from the Swat Motorway, which ushered in development of the communication and tourism sector, he added.

Mahmood Khan said the incumbent government had introduced a special stipends programme for prayer leaders, besides increased Ehsaas assistance from Rs 12,000 to Rs14,000.

He said ironically, the opposition leaders had ganged not for the people's welfare rather to protect their vested interests as they knew that their politics would end forever if Prime Minister Imran Khan completed his five-year term.

Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed said passage of Pakistan's resolution by the UNGA against Islamophobia was victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PM, he said, had protected the country's interests and boldly expressed Pakistan's viewpoints at international forums and before the world leaders.

Murad Saeed said the people from the KP, including the Malakand Division, would participate in the PTI's public show at Islamabad on March 27 in large numbers.

The people fully supported the PM and they would thwart all th external and internal conspiracies against the government, he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Drone Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Resolution Peshawar Militants Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Swat Motorway Mardan Nowshera Malakand Swabi Pakistan Peoples Party Money March Prayer Muslim All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Senator Samina condemns attack on security forces

Senator Samina condemns attack on security forces

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directs to finalize pr ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directs to finalize program to impart free IT traini ..

2 minutes ago
 Cavendish sprints to 159th career win in Milano-To ..

Cavendish sprints to 159th career win in Milano-Torino

2 minutes ago
 Pollen count increases to 'very high' level 16,242 ..

Pollen count increases to 'very high' level 16,242 per cubic metre in air

2 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 36 kg drugs; arrests one

ANF recovers 36 kg drugs; arrests one

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Iraq arranges exhibition displ ..

Pakistan Embassy in Iraq arranges exhibition displaying Pakistani products

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>