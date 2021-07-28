UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Harping On Same String: Nadeem Qureshi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Opposition harping on same string: Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Opposition is harping on same string which is going unheard, said Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Culture, Nadeem Qureshi on Wednesday.

In a statement issued here, he claimed that after PTI's victory in AJ&K elections, it is evident that that his party would win next general elections to be held in 2023.

He informed that opposition was wasting time for nothing adding that voter is now sensible and can not be allured by biryani's plate.

The voter, Qureshi explained, was educated and wished to have a society based on transparent system with health and education facilities and added that he intended for equality for each one of us.

How will the he cast votes in next polls for those who preferred their own vested interests over national interests in the past? he questioned.

He suggested opposition to accept Prime Minister, Imran Khan, if it wanted to survive politically in future.

Old political gimmicks by it (opposition) will not work anymore, Parliamentary Secretary noted.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Education Same Opposition

Recent Stories

Babar Azam moves up by 28 points in ICC latest ODI ..

1 minute ago

FM Qureshi arrives in Manama

15 minutes ago

TikToker Kiran Abbasi attacked at home

21 minutes ago

Sharjah’s DSCD commences Economic Survey Project ..

37 minutes ago

Cyber security policy aims to neutralize looming t ..

50 minutes ago

Moro Hub receives delegation from Dubai Health Aut ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.