Opposition harping on same string: Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Opposition is harping on same string which is going unheard, said Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Culture, Nadeem Qureshi on Wednesday.

In a statement issued here, he claimed that after PTI's victory in AJ&K elections, it is evident that that his party would win next general elections to be held in 2023.

He informed that opposition was wasting time for nothing adding that voter is now sensible and can not be allured by biryani's plate.

The voter, Qureshi explained, was educated and wished to have a society based on transparent system with health and education facilities and added that he intended for equality for each one of us.

How will the he cast votes in next polls for those who preferred their own vested interests over national interests in the past? he questioned.

He suggested opposition to accept Prime Minister, Imran Khan, if it wanted to survive politically in future.

Old political gimmicks by it (opposition) will not work anymore, Parliamentary Secretary noted.