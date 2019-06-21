UrduPoint.com
Opposition Has Constitutional Right To Hold Protest: Ali Muhammad

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Minister of State for parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said opposition had constitutional right to do politics and holding protest against the government but it should be under the defined constitutional limits.

Talking to a private news channel, he said whole opposition was not corrupt but it had lot of people who were involved in massive corruption and money laundering.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that forget the past but it could not possible for the incumbent government to ignore the corruption of previous rulers who had looted the national wealth ruthlessly during their tenures.

The minister said bitter truths could be forgotten for larger interest of the country but not corruption.

Replying to a question, he said the government would welcome positive proposals of opposition regarding budget and laws, adding if opposition wanted to bring amendment in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws it should have to present suggestions and sit together with the government for the purpose.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan personally wanted that the people take full benefit from the amnesty scheme and pay tax for the betterment of the country.

The government was fully confident that the amnesty scheme would yield positive results, he added.

