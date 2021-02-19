Opposition has fear of defeat in Senate elections due to open ballot: Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib Friday criticized the opposition for opposing open ballot in the Senate elections due to fear of defeat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib Friday criticized the opposition for opposing open ballot in the Senate elections due to fear of defeat.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-lnsaf (PTI) government would not compromise with elements who sold their votes for monetary gains during the elections in upper house of the parliament.

Habib said transparency in elections would strengthen the democracy that was why; the government was stressing open ballot in the Senate elections to get rid of the horse-trading once for all.

He said instead of supporting the government's move for electoral reforms, the opposition was creating hurdles for open ballot in the Senate elections, which was tantamount to encouraging the illegal practices.

He termed opposition the biggest obstacle in the way of change in the country as it was not supporting open ballot in the Senate elections.

He regretted that the opposition parties especially Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz promoted the politics of horse-trading in the country.

He said the opposition should keep it in mind that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not furnish any national reconciliation ordinance to looters and plunderers.

Parliamentary Secretary Habib further said the government was committed with its principled stand of ensuring transparency in the Senate elections irrespective of approval or rejection of the amendment in the house.

He said the government was not afraid of the opposition's long march or any other protest and expressed the hope that the PTI would get thumping majority in the upcoming Senate elections.