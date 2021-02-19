UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Has Fear Of Defeat In Senate Elections Due To Open Ballot: Farrukh Habib

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 12:32 PM

Opposition has fear of defeat in Senate elections due to open ballot: Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib Friday criticized the opposition for opposing open ballot in the Senate elections due to fear of defeat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib Friday criticized the opposition for opposing open ballot in the Senate elections due to fear of defeat.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-lnsaf (PTI) government would not compromise with elements who sold their votes for monetary gains during the elections in upper house of the parliament.

Habib said transparency in elections would strengthen the democracy that was why; the government was stressing open ballot in the Senate elections to get rid of the horse-trading once for all.

He said instead of supporting the government's move for electoral reforms, the opposition was creating hurdles for open ballot in the Senate elections, which was tantamount to encouraging the illegal practices.

He termed opposition the biggest obstacle in the way of change in the country as it was not supporting open ballot in the Senate elections.

He regretted that the opposition parties especially Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz promoted the politics of horse-trading in the country.

He said the opposition should keep it in mind that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not furnish any national reconciliation ordinance to looters and plunderers.

Parliamentary Secretary Habib further said the government was committed with its principled stand of ensuring transparency in the Senate elections irrespective of approval or rejection of the amendment in the house.

He said the government was not afraid of the opposition's long march or any other protest and expressed the hope that the PTI would get thumping majority in the upcoming Senate elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Parliament Democracy Long March Muslim All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

FAO presents Forest and Wildlife Action Plan for S ..

10 minutes ago

SAU Vice Chancellor calls upon effective agricultu ..

2 minutes ago

NA speaker announces panel of chairpersons for 29t ..

2 minutes ago

China sees growing air cargo transport in January

2 minutes ago

Brazil's COVID-19 cases top 10 mln, gov't vows tim ..

2 minutes ago

China's domestic tourism shrinks in 2020 amid COVI ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.