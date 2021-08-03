UrduPoint.com

Opposition Has No Agenda But To Save Booty: Buzdar

Tue 03rd August 2021

Opposition has no agenda but to save booty: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition has no agenda for the country, as they are corrupt and their only concern is saving their booty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition has no agenda for the country, as they are corrupt and their only concern is saving their booty.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said the past rulers did nothing for the welfare of masses, as corruption was rampant in their tenures.

The country would have not plunged into a quagmire of loans, had there been no corruption, the CM added. The public money was mercilessly wasted on exhibitory projects, he said and added that the nation supported across-the-board accountability, while PM Imran Khan was waging a war against corruption.

The country would move forward with the accountability of the corrupt, while the opposition was making futile efforts to save the looted money, the CM added.

