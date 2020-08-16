Opposition has no agenda: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said opposition parties have no agenda and opposition leaders made a futile attempt of doing political point scoring on a national challenge like corona pandemic.

Usman Buzdar, in a media statement on Sunday, commended that successful strategy adopted by Prime Minister Imran Khan resulted in impeding the spread the coronavirus.

He acknowledged that effective steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the eradication of corona pandemic were also appreciated at international level.

He condemned that those doing negative politics on corona pandemic should shun the politics of chaos.

The CM said that opposition leaders had nothing to do with problems of the masses, adding that people were fully aware that such political parties ruined the national economy.

The CM said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had laid the foundation of bringing about a change in the country.

He pledged that "We will go all out to do every positive work in order to provide the maximum relief to the masses." Usman Buzdar remarked that the drama of holding the All Parties Conference (APC) had flopped before being staged. He regretted that opposition leaders floated the idea of holding APC merely for the sake of safeguarding their vested interests.

The chief minister highlighted that those elements out rightly rejected by the masses neither achieved anything earlier nor would be able to accomplish presently. The CM emphasized that the people of Pakistan fully reposed their trust on the transparent leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The CM stressed that the PTI government was adhering to its noble mission of rendering service tothe masses along with ensuring national progress. The CM remarked that the PTI governmentwould complete its tenure.