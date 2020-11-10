UrduPoint.com
Opposition Has No Agenda Of Public Welfare: CM

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Opposition has no agenda of public welfare: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition parties had no agenda for the welfare of the masses rather they were united only to protect their personal interests.

He said this during a meeting with, Federal Minister Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan, MNA Raza Nasrullah and MPAs Samiullah Ch., Sher Akbar Khan and Rana Shahbaz Ahmad who called on him at his office. They apprised the Chief Minister about the problems of their Constituencies.

The Chief Minister assured an early solution to their problems.

Usman Buzdar made it clear that the people would not be deceived by looters entering into the political arena with a falsified identity and Pakistan Democratic Movement's evil object of creating chaos in the country would not be materialized. The looters' cabal assembled under the opposition alliance can't deceive the people, he said.

It was deplorable that the opposition tried political point-scoring to inveigle the masses, he added.

The chief minister mentioned that both PPP and PML-N raised hollow slogans and made a dacoity on the rights of the common man to fill their own coffers. Both had tarnished the respect of the vote, and become allies for the sake of personal interests.

The cabal of cronies had been ousted from the politics for good, he said. Furthermore, Prime Minister Imran Khan had driven the last nail into the coffin of hereditary politics.

Imran Khan sensitized the common man to live an honourable life and took decisions in the best national interest. Along with it, the people would not reconsider this opportunist cabal, and the power-hungry opposition should read the writing on the wall, CM added.

